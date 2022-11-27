Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66

Gerlich 2-6 2-2 7, Maupin 6-10 13-13 27, McKinney 1-5 0-0 3, Scott 1-9 10-10 12, Shavers 6-13 8-9 21, Tofaeono 1-2 1-2 3, Chevalier 0-0 0-2 0, Freelon 0-2 0-0 0, Ukkonen 0-1 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 2-2 0-0 5, Wenger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-50 34-38 78
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title