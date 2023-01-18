Texas Tech 68, No. 25 Texas 64

Gaston 4-6 1-2 9, Faye 0-2 1-2 1, Gonzales 4-13 0-0 10, Harmon 6-19 0-0 12, Morris 7-15 0-0 17, Jones 3-4 0-2 6, Muhammad 3-4 0-0 6, Holle 1-3 0-0 3, Mwenentanda 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-66 2-6 64
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title