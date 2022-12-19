Texas Tech 66, McNeese St. 47

Tanks 0-1 0-0 0, Chamberlin 3-7 0-0 6, Hansen 3-8 0-0 7, Kulinska 6-12 2-2 15, Stubblefield 1-2 0-1 2, Falkowska 0-1 0-0 0, Hermoso 0-0 0-0 0, Watts 1-7 0-0 2, Grace Wener 0-0 0-0 0, Gabrielle Wener 0-0 0-0 0, Guihon 1-3 5-6 7, Rosini 2-2 0-0 4, Yespes 0-1 0-0 0, Mullins 1-7 2-4 4, Totals 18-51 9-13 47
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title