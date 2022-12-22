Skip to main content
Texas Tech 59, UC Riverside 38

Blount 4-11 2-4 10, Bryant 2-8 0-0 4, Atchley 2-7 0-0 5, Marshall 1-5 2-2 5, Webster 3-9 1-1 7, Stenberg 0-1 0-0 0, Tillery 3-4 1-2 7, Aikins 0-3 0-0 0, Matarranz 0-0 0-0 0, Morse 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 15-50 6-9 38

TEXAS TECH (11-1)

Ferrell 2-4 0-0 5, Gerlich 4-7 0-0 9, Maupin 5-10 0-0 11, McKinney 2-6 0-1 5, Scott 2-7 0-1 4, Lewis 4-4 2-2 10, Tofaeono 3-5 0-0 6, Chevalier 1-2 0-0 2, Freelon 2-3 0-0 4, Shavers 0-6 1-2 1, Ukkonen 0-1 0-0 0, Veitenheimer 0-0 0-0 0, Wenger 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 26-57 3-6 59

UC Riverside 6 13 10 9 38
Texas Tech 15 13 9 22 59

3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 2-14 (Blount 0-1, Atchley 1-4, Marshall 1-2, Webster 0-3, Stenberg 0-1, Tillery 0-1, Morse 0-2), Texas Tech 4-10 (Ferrell 1-2, Gerlich 1-2, Maupin 1-1, McKinney 1-2, Shavers 0-2, Ukkonen 0-1). Assists_UC Riverside 4 (Aikins 1, Bryant 1, Marshall 1, Webster 1), Texas Tech 10 (Gerlich 2, McKinney 2, Shavers 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UC Riverside 25 (Bryant 8), Texas Tech 42 (Scott 6, Tofaeono 6). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 13, Texas Tech 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,979.

