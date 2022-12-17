Skip to main content
Sports

Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52

Cook 2-3 2-2 6, Mansel 1-2 0-1 2, T.Young 1-4 0-0 2, Evans 2-5 0-0 5, C.Young 2-3 0-0 6, Adams 1-5 0-0 3, Hunt 0-7 2-2 2, Cornelius 4-8 3-4 14, Jones 4-5 0-2 8, T.Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 0-4 2-2 2, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 9-13 52.

TEXAS TECH (8-2)

Jennings 1-4 0-0 3, Obanor 6-10 1-2 16, Harmon 3-5 4-5 10, Isaacs 2-9 2-2 6, Tyson 4-7 2-2 11, Washington 3-3 1-1 8, Allen 7-10 1-1 15, D.Williams 5-7 2-2 17, Walton 2-5 2-2 8, Fisher 3-4 2-6 8, C.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-66 17-23 102.

Halftime_Texas Tech 52-17. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 7-21 (Cornelius 3-6, C.Young 2-2, Adams 1-3, Evans 1-3, Bell 0-1, T.Young 0-2, Hunt 0-4), Texas Tech 13-31 (D.Williams 5-7, Obanor 3-5, Walton 2-4, Jennings 1-1, Washington 1-1, Tyson 1-3, Allen 0-1, C.Williams 0-1, Isaacs 0-7). Rebounds_Jackson St. 25 (T.Young 5), Texas Tech 27 (Allen 6). Assists_Jackson St. 11 (Adams 3), Texas Tech 15 (Obanor, Harmon, Isaacs, Tyson, Washington, D.Williams 2). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 19, Texas Tech 10.

More for you
Written By