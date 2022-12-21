Texas St. 87, Science and Arts 72

Allen 5-9 0-0 14, Gaither 4-8 5-6 14, J.Harrell 2-4 0-0 4, Makuntae 2-10 2-4 7, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Cele 3-8 4-4 11, Cauley 4-8 0-0 8, Dolan 2-3 0-0 5, Forsythe 2-2 0-0 5, Hollingshed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 11-14 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title