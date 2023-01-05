Texas St. 63, James Madison 62

Martin 1-4 4-4 6, Morgan 3-6 1-3 7, Drinnon 3-7 1-2 9, Harrell 2-12 1-3 7, Mason 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 7-12 0-0 16, Love 3-7 0-1 6, Sykes 3-4 0-0 6, Coleman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 7-13 63.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title