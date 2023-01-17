Texas Southern 84, Jackson St. 82

Cook 4-4 0-2 9, Mansel 3-5 0-0 6, Adams 5-7 3-4 13, Evans 3-7 5-6 12, C.Young 6-19 2-4 18, T.Young 6-13 7-8 22, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 17-24 82.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title