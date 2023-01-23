Texas Southern 71, Alabama St. 65

Barnes 3-13 8-11 15, Nicholas 2-6 0-2 4, Jo.Walker 5-8 0-0 11, Farooq 8-14 2-2 21, Mortle 6-14 0-0 13, Craig 0-0 4-4 4, Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Granger 0-1 1-2 1, Henry 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 15-21 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title