Texas Southern 70, Alabama A&M 59

Barnes 6-11 4-4 17, Nicholas 6-11 1-2 13, Walker 3-8 6-8 12, Farooq 3-8 2-2 9, Mortle 4-9 1-2 10, Granger 2-2 3-4 7, Henry 0-3 0-1 0, Craig 0-0 2-2 2, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, O'Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 19-25 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title