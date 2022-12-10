Texas Rio Grande Valley 95, Houston Christian 82

Freeman 6-8 5-7 17, Zdor 3-6 1-2 7, Holiman 1-2 0-0 2, Johnston 6-14 12-13 28, Johnson 9-16 3-8 22, Brashear 5-9 0-0 14, Williams 1-1 1-4 3, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0, Barganier 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 32-58 22-35 95.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title