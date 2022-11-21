Texas Rio Grande Valley 78, W. Illinois 77

West 3-5 7-9 13, Stevanic 1-3 0-0 2, Bennett 7-10 1-3 15, Massner 4-8 3-4 12, Rosner 7-14 3-4 23, Lee 0-3 0-0 0, Gabriel 3-8 2-3 8, Kalakon 1-1 0-0 2, Farr 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 16-23 77.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title