Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, St. Francis (Ill.) 51

Charles 0-6 0-2 0, Fayhee 2-7 1-2 5, Anabitarte 4-5 2-2 12, Gerner 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 3-8 2-2 10, Maxwell-Topia 0-3 0-0 0, Ochiaka 4-5 2-3 10, McGlasson 0-5 0-0 0, Karli 2-3 0-0 6, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Do.Joachim 3-7 0-0 6, Mobayed 0-0 0-0 0, Kreitz 0-0 0-0 0, McCullum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 7-11 51.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title