Texas Rio Grande Valley 115, SW Adventist 33

Fields 2-4 0-0 6, Rogers 1-6 1-2 3, Aviles 2-17 2-4 6, Lamb 0-6 0-0 0, Viadex 2-6 0-0 4, K.Williams 2-12 2-6 6, Gould 1-4 2-2 4, Smith 1-1 0-1 3, Yancy 0-2 0-0 0, Hazelton 0-1 1-2 1, Brooks 0-1 0-0 0, Phifer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-61 8-17 33.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title