Texas-Oakland Runs

Rangers second. Adolis Garcia singles to third base. Nathaniel Lowe homers to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Kole Calhoun grounds out to first base, Seth Brown to Adam Oller. Andy Ibanez homers to left field. Willie Calhoun walks. Jonah Heim doubles to deep left center field. Willie Calhoun to third. Brad Miller singles to shallow infield. Jonah Heim to third. Willie Calhoun scores. Marcus Semien out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cristian Pache. Jonah Heim scores. Corey Seager flies out to deep center field to Cristian Pache.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 0.

Athletics fourth. Tony Kemp grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Sheldon Neuse grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Sean Murphy doubles to deep left field. Seth Brown doubles to deep right field. Sean Murphy scores. Elvis Andrus lines out to center field to Adolis Garcia.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 1.

Rangers ninth. Andy Ibanez walks. Nick Solak pinch-hitting for Willie Calhoun. Nick Solak singles to center field. Andy Ibanez to third. Jonah Heim singles to right field. Andy Ibanez scores. Charlie Culberson pinch-hitting for Brad Miller. Charlie Culberson called out on strikes. Marcus Semien walks. Jonah Heim to second. Corey Seager singles to second base. Marcus Semien to third. Jonah Heim scores. Throwing error by Seth Brown. Corey Seager to second. Marcus Semien scores. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Elvis Andrus to Seth Brown.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 8, Athletics 1.