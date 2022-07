Mets first. Brandon Nimmo strikes out swinging. Starling Marte homers to center field. Francisco Lindor grounds out to first base, Nathaniel Lowe to Jon Gray. Pete Alonso grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers third. Jonah Heim homers to center field. Brad Miller pops out to shallow left field to Eduardo Escobar. Steven Duggar strikes out swinging. Josh Smith walks. Marcus Semien singles to right center field. Josh Smith to third. Corey Seager grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Guillorme to Dominic Smith.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 1, Mets 1.

Mets fourth. Pete Alonso reaches on third strike, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Jonah Heim. Jeff McNeil doubles to right field. Pete Alonso scores. Eduardo Escobar homers to center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Dominic Smith grounds out to first base, Nathaniel Lowe to Jon Gray. Luis Guillorme grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. James McCann strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Mets 4, Rangers 1.