Twins fourth. Gio Urshela triples to deep right field. Nick Gordon doubles to shallow left field. Gio Urshela scores. Tim Beckham strikes out swinging. Sandy Leon lines out to left field to Kole Calhoun.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Rangers 0.

Rangers fifth. Adolis Garcia homers to center field. Jonah Heim called out on strikes. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun grounds out to first base, Jose Miranda to Sonny Gray.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Twins 1.

Rangers sixth. Brad Miller singles to shallow left field. Ezequiel Duran singles to center field. Brad Miller to second. Marcus Semien flies out to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Brad Miller to third. Corey Seager singles to center field. Ezequiel Duran to second. Brad Miller scores. Nathaniel Lowe lines out to deep center field to Byron Buxton. Adolis Garcia grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to Jose Miranda.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 2, Twins 1.