The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Sept. 16 and also available on the internet at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/recreational/fishreport.phtml:

CENTRAL

AUSTIN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.72' low. Largemouth bass are fair on medium-sized crankbaits and Texas-rigged worms near boat docks, bluffs, and rocky shorelines. There are early morning and sunset bites with topwater, and poppers near points with drop-offs and ledges. Sunfish are fair on worms and live crickets along ledges, boat docks and brush. Catfish are fair on prepared baits and cut bait.

BASTROP: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair fishing creeks ledges and submerged timber on spinners, crankbaits, finesse worms and drop shots. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-25’. Channel and blue catfish are good on cut bait and live bait.

BELTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.33' high. Black bass are fair near flats, drop-offs, brush and timber on crankbaits and Carolina-rigged plastic worms. White bass are fair on the main lake flats, humps and drop-offs with slabs in 18-35’. Hybrid stripers are fair with live bait in the main lake from 22-35’. Topwater plugs, crankbaits and swimbaits are effective with surfacing schools of hybrids and white bass. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait.

BROWNWOOD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 1.23' low. Largemouth bass are slow with crankbaits, jigs and Carolina-rigged plastic worms in 15-25’ near drop-offs and standing timber. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass and hybrids are fair on live bait and slabs in the main lake near humps, drop-offs and flats. Catfish are good on punch bait and live bait in 10-20’.

BUCHANAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 2.52' low. Largemouth bass are fair with finesse worms, black/blue skirted jigs and medium-size crankbaits working along creek mouths, rocky points, rock ledges and the tops of flooded timber. Striped bass are fair along the river channel with live bait and trolling in 25-35’. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons when fishing deeper water in the main lake off points, drop-offs and flats. Use sonar to locate schools of baitfish and feeding fish. Crappie are good on minnows in 16-28’ fishing timber and brush piles. Channel catfish have been good on punch bait.

CANYON LAKE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 3.05' low. Striper fishing is fair on main lake humps, drop-offs and river channel with live bait in 25-40’. White bass are good on flats and drop-offs with slabs and jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Largemouth bass are fair with diving crankbaits and finesse worms near docks, timber and steep drop-offs. Smallmouth bass are good on grubs and small craws in 12-17’ along rock ledges and steep rocky shorelines. Catfish are good with prepared baits and cut bait. Crappie are fair with live minnows over submerged brush piles and timber.

FAYETTE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair on dark red or purple Texas-rigged plastic worms, plastic grub drop shots and crankbaits. Sunfish are good on worms and live crickets around bank ledges and structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait near baited areas.

GRANBURY: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.32' low. Largemouth bass are good on shad-colored or white crankbaits and bladed spinnerbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 13-28’ near boathouses, submerged timber and rock ledges. Crappie fishing is good around brush piles and boat docks with minnows and jigs. Catfishing is good with earthworms or prepared bait. White bass are fair using slabs, jigging spoons and swimbaits. Stripers are fair with vertical fishing live bait or slabs or trolling with crankbaits along the main lake channel in 25-40'.

GRANGER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84-86 degrees; 1.05' low. Black bass are fair on spinnerbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms and crankbaits near rock banks, deeper creek channels and stumps. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on brush piles in 16-26’. White bass are fair on slabs in 20-30' near main lake humps and drop-offs. Catfish are good on cut shads, earthworms and punchbaits. Yellow cats are fair on live perch.

LIMESTONE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.19' high. Largemouth bass are good on Texas-rigged plastic worms, swimbaits and drop shots along ledges, creek channels and main lake points with a slow presentation. White bass are good with slabs and live bait fishing drop-offs and humps in the main lake in 20-30’. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles and submerged timber. Catfish are good on cut bait or live baits. Flatheads are more consistent with live bait.

LBJ: FAIR. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.74' low. Black bass are fair on with plastic worms, jigs and silver spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows around brush piles, and docks with minnows or chartreuse-tipped crappie jigs. White bass are fair over main lake points and humps in 20-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 15-25’.

NAVARRO MILLS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.56' high. Crappie are fair on jigs tipped with minnows around the marina, brush piles and in standing timber in 15-28’. Catfish are good with prepared bait and live bait. White bass are fair on slabs and jigging spoons in 20-30’. Black bass are fair with crankbaits, jigs and finesse worms near docks, secondary points and timber.

PROCTOR: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.16' low. Largemouth bass are good on plum or purple Texas-rigged worms, jigs and crankbaits in submerged timber, creek channels and rocky shorelines. Hybrid stripers are fair with live bait and jigging slabs in the main lake around 22-35’. Crappie are good with minnows and jigs in 14-28’ in standing timber and brush piles. Catfish remain good on prepared bait, earthworms and cut bait.

SOMERVILLE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 1.81' low. White bass and hybrids are fair with slabs and jigging spoons in 25-35’ on main lake flats, deep channel ledges and humps. Crappie are fair on live minnows in brush piles and flooded timber in 18-25’. Catfish are good with live bait and punch bait in 15-25’. Largemouth bass are fair with Texas-rigged worms fished slowly, deep-diving crankbaits and spoons near the points, drop-offs, rocky shorelines and tops of flooded timber.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: GOOD. Water stained; 83-86 degrees; 3.06' high. Black bass are fair on jigs, silver spoons and Texas-rigged soft plastic worms working brush piles, rock bluffs and submerged timber. Smallmouth bass are good with small plastic grubs and small crankbaits near rocky banks, ledges and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles and standing timber in 14-28’. White bass are good on slabs and jigs off main lake points, humps, drop-offs and along the dam. Catfish are good with punch bait. Blue catfish are good with live bait near brush piles.

TRAVIS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 18.34' low. Largemouth bass are good with Texas-rigged plastic worms, skirted jigs and spinners near boat docks and marinas, rock ledges and drop-offs. White bass are fair with swim jigs and slabs working main lake points, drop-offs and humps. The striper action along the main river channel is fair with live bait and heavy spoons with schools moving with the bait. Crappie are good on jigs tipped with minnows in 15-25’ near docks, marinas and deeper rock ledges. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits in 15-25’.

WALTER E. LONG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on finesse worms, crankbaits and jigs in timber, humps and drop-offs. Hybrid stripers are good with live shad or trolling. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-24’ near brush piles or standing timber. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait. Sunfish are good on worms and crickets.

WACO: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.03' high. Largemouth bass are good on Senkos, crankbaits and drop-shot plastic worms along the river channel, bridge pilings and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows fishing brush piles and structures. Sunfish are good on cutworms or live crickets. Channel and blue catfish are good on punch bait.

WHITNEY: GOOD. Water stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.91' low. Black bass are good on secondary points, deeper creeks ledges, grass lines and weed beds on purple or black plastic worms crankbaits and silver spoons. White bass are good on the main lake with spoons and slabs. Stripers are fair trolling the main lake drop-offs and humps in 15-40’. Watch for diving birds working the feeding schools of white bass and stripers at times. The feeding schools are moving with the bait schools. Crappie are good with jigs tipped with minnows in 14-25’ timber near creek channels and brush piles. Catfish are fair on punch bait.

NORTHEAST

ARLINGTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 2.89' low. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits, jerk baits and finesse plastic worms. Crappie are fair near boat docks and timber on minnows. Catfish are fair on earthworms and prepared baits in 12-25’.

ATHENS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.59' high. Largemouth bass are good on spoons, chatter baits, bladed spinners and Texas-rigged plastic worms working the drop-offs, brush piles and standing timber. Crappie are fair with minnows in standing timber and boat docks. Catfish are good on prepared bait. Sunfish are good on cutworms and crickets.

BENBROOK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 4.60' low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing smaller crankbaits and finesse worms near rocky shorelines, ridges, drop-offs and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows fishing structure and brush piles in 15-25’. Hybrid striped bass are slow with slabs and live bait. White bass are good with slabs on the lake points, flats and humps. Watch for diving birds to mark schools of feeding fish. Catfish are good with punch bait and live bait.

BOB SANDLIN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.35' low. Black bass are fair on drop shots, crankbaits, chatter baits and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 18-28’ near deep-water humps, flats and boat docks with some bass being caught in 6-10’ early. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles, bridges and standing timber. Catfish are fair on live bait and cut bait in 12-25' near baited holes.

BRIDGEPORT: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 1.42' low. Black bass are fair on jigs, red or maroon craws and Texas-rigged plastic worms in 16-28’ fishing deeper docks, main lake points with near riprap, drop-offs and secondary points. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs tipped with minnows fishing bridges, timber and brush piles. White bass are slow on slabs on main lake drop-offs, flats and channels. Hybrid stripers are fair on main lake humps and points with live bait and heavy spoons. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-24’.

CADDO: GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.62' high. Largemouth bass are good in shallow water near trees, stumps and grass beds fishing plastic frogs, chatter baits and skirted jigs in 3-5’. Texas-rigged plastic worms are productive in deeper water near timber and vegetation lines in 8-16’. Crappie are good on minnows near brush piles and timber in 14-25’. White bass are fair on jigs and slabs in the main lake. Chain pickerel are slow. Catfish are good on prepared bait and nightcrawlers in 12-20’ fishing baited holes near channels and timber edges.

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.01' high. Largemouth bass are good working topwater plugs and jerk baits very early on creek ledges and near boat docks. Spoons, black or purple plastic worms and diving cranks fished in deeper water near boat docks, main lake drop-offs and timber are productive later in the day. Hybrids and sand bass are being caught off main lake points and humps with slabs and live bait. Crappie are good with jigs and minnows in brush piles, deep-water boat docks and near submerged timber in 15-28’. Catfish are good in 12-25’. Live bait and cut bait are working well.

COOPER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 2.54' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, medium-size crankbaits and skirted jigs in 16-25’. The white bass and hybrids are good in 25-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons over humps, flats edges and near main lake drop-offs. Crappie are good with minnows on brush piles and timber near creek channels. Catfish are fair on cut bait and prepared bait in 14-25’.

EAGLE MOUNTAIN: FAIR. Water clear; 84 degrees; 0.50' low. Black bass are fair fishing finesse worms near structures or timber. White bass are fair with slabs and jigging spoons fishing humps, flats and drop-offs. Crappie are good on minnows between 15-25’ working docks, submerged brush, and standing timber. Catfish are good on fresh cut bait and punch bait.

FORK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 1.46' low. Largemouth bass are fair on slow-moving finesse worms near standing timber, points and drop-offs. Diving crankbaits are effective at times. White and yellow bass are fair in deeper water with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are slow on minnows in 18-25’ in brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are fair on punch bait in 12-24’.

GRAHAM: GOOD. Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.07' low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners and cranks in timber and near flats with drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-24’ standing timber and brush piles. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons. Hybrid stripers are good on live bait in 25-35’. Catfish are good on cut shad, punch bait and live bait.

GRAPEVINE: GOOD. Water stained; 82-85 degrees; 0.38' high. Largemouth bass are good on medium-sized crankbaits, jerk baits and finesse worms in brush piles, standing timber and rocky shorelines. White bass are good in 23-35’ with slabs near main lake humps, flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in marinas and near submerged structure. Catfish are fair on prepared bait and nightcrawlers.

JACKSONVILLE: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.06' high. Largemouth bass are fair with plastic worms, silver spoons and shad-colored crankbaits in deeper water near docks, riprap and brush piles. Crappie are fair on minnows in 14-25’ around submerged structures and brush piles. Catfish are fair on cut shad and punch bait.

JOE POOL: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.32' low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing finesse worms fished slowly in 20-28’. Crankbaits and spinners along channel edges, submerged timber and roadbeds are effective as well. Crappie are good beneath bridges and structure on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on prepared bait.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.06' high. Largemouth bass are fair on swimbaits, silver or chrome crank and Texas-rigged worms in 15-25’. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows in the standing timber areas along the creek channel and brush piles in 15-28’. Catfish are good on trotlines with cut bait or live bait. Baited holes are producing with punch bait.

LAVON: GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.78' low. Crappie are good on minnows or jigs fishing 15-25’ over brush piles and bridges. White bass are good in the 20-30’ with slabs. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Black bass are fair on flukes, wacky worms and crankbaits in 15-28’. Catfish are good on cut bait and live bait in 14-25’.

LEWISVILLE: EXCELLENT. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.47' high. Black bass are fair fishing points, humps, drop-offs and standing timber with the crankbaits, plastic worms or creatures and bladed jigs. White bass are excellent on slabs and spoons in 20-35’. Look for birds diving over feeding schools of white bass. Crappie are good on minnows around brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on live bait and prepared baits.

MARTIN CREEK: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 1.51' low. Largemouth bass are fair on chatter baits and plastic finesse worms in 15-28’. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 16-28’ in timber and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait in 12-25’.

PALESTINE: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 0.35' high. Largemouth bass are good working Texas-rigged worms in plum or blue shad-like swim baits and deep running crankbaits near boat docks and riprap. Crappie are fair on minnows or jigs tipped with minnows around bridges and timber in 15-25’. Hybrid stripers are fair on live bait in 25-35’. White bass are good on slabs and swim-jigging spoons. Look for birds diving over feeding schools. Catfish are good on punch baits and live minnows.

PALO PINTO: GOOD. Water stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.10' high. Largemouth bass are good on points with ledges, flats with a drop-off and brush piles with Texas-rigged plastic creatures, deep-diving crankbaits and skirted jigs. Plastic frogs and topwater plugs are working early on grass flats and vegetation edges. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows near boat docks and brush piles in 18-28’. White bass are good on slabs and jigging spoons near main lake points, drop-offs and flats. Hybrid bass are fair on live shad in 20-35’. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.

RAY HUBBARD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.54' low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms in timber, near rocky banks, ledges and drop-offs. White bass are good fishing slabs and jigging spoons on main lake flats, humps and ridges in 18-28’. Crappie are fair near bridges, brush piles and submerged timber in with minnows. Catfish are good on punch bait in 16-25’.

RAY ROBERTS: FAIR; Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.21' high. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms, crankbaits and spoons in 16-26’ near timber, riprap and channel edges. There are early and late topwater bites on points with a ledge or drop off. White bass are fair in 20-40’ on slabs and minnows near main lake flats and drop-offs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs tipped with minnows around standing timber near a creek channel and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch baits over haunted holes.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.26' high. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, flukes, grubs and finesse worms fishing near boat docks, secondary points, bridges and drop-offs. White bass and hybrids are fair on slabs or deeper near main lake points, flats and humps. Crappie are fair on minnows or jigs on bridge pilings and in brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and live perch. Bream are fair on live crickets or worms near boat docks and rocky shorelines.

SQUAW CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.54' high. Catfishing is good in baited areas using prepared baits and cut bait. The largemouth bass fishing is fair around structure on plastic worms and crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 17-25’ in standing timber and brush piles.

SULPHUR SPRINGS: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 2.05 low. Largemouth bass are fair on finesse worms and brush hogs near brush piles, drop-offs and flooded timber. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs in 18-28’ near brush piles and standing timber. Catfish are good on cut shad and prepared bait in 15-25’.

TAWAKONI: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.03' low. Catfish are good on punch bait and cut bait. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, Texas-rigged plastic worms and swimbaits. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on live bait and slabs with some fish schooling on the surface. Use sonar to locate fish in deeper water near drop-offs, large flats and humps in the main lake. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs around brush piles, docks and bridge pilings.

TEXOMA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.68' low. Striped bass and white bass are good on live bait and topwater baits when fish are near the surface. Diving birds are marking feeding schools on the surface throughout the lake. Use sonar to mark schools along the river channel and flats. Schools are constantly moving with the bait. Largemouth bass are fair fishing Texas-rigged plastic worms and diving crankbaits in 16-28’ with some fish being caught in shallow water early in the morning. Top waters, chatter baits and poppers are catching fish in these shallow areas. Crappie are fair on minnows by boathouses, timber and brush piles in 15-25’. Catfish are fair on cut bait, prepared bait, and live bait.

TYLER: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.02' low. Black bass are fair on finesse worms, skirted football jigs, chatter baits and drop shots fishing deeper docks, timber and vegetation edges. Crappie are fair on minnows in brush piles, structure and timber in 18-25’. Catfish are fair on punch bait and live bait. White bass are good in 25-40’ on jigging spoons and slabs.

WEATHERFORD: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 0.70' low. Largemouth bass are fair on jerk baits, crankbaits and plastic worms near secondary points, timber and riprap. White bass are fair in 20-35’ with slabs and jigging spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows around docks, marinas and submerged cover. Catfish are good on live bait.

WORTH: GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 1.24' low. Largemouth bass are good with spinners, crankbaits and Texas-rigged plastic worms working drop-offs, creek channels and boat docks. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows among brush piles, timber and under docks. Catfish are good on punch bait.

WRIGHT PATMAN: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 0.88' high. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, spinners and finesse worms along creek channels, riprap and main lake flat drop-offs. White bass are fair on jigging spoons and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows near structure and brush piles. Catfish are good on punch bait and earthworms.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 46.46’ low. The lower temps have turned on hot-streak black bass and have given us a great start to fall in South Texas. Black bass are excellent when fishing vegetation, drops, brush piles and low water structure. Every lure in natural colors we have thrown are catching depending on the environment, and best are Carolina-rigged worms, crankbait and topwaters early and now turning on late. White bass are fair with good fishing spoons and small crankbait on points and above brush. Catfish are fair on shrimp, chicken livers and stinkbait dough balls. Remember to stay on the Texas side of the lake unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

CALAVERAS: GOOD. Water stained; 84-85 degrees. Red drum are consistently fair with live bait and rattletraps moving a tad bit shallower and moving fast. Black bass are good fishing crankbait and C-rigged worms still along the riprap and moving to shallower structures. Hybrid striped bass are good on live bait in bunches at least 10' or deeper. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers and cut shad.

CHOKE CANYON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 84-86 degrees; 20.64’ low. Largemouth bass are fair fishing splashing topwater like poppers near vegetation, and 6" leader on plastic worms on lake points, gravel humps and on the riprap shallower than 18'. White bass are fair off points and moving shallower than they've been in a while — around 15'. Crappie are good, staying mainly north and among structures. Catfish are fair with live bait and cheese bait.

CORPUS CHRISTI LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 87 degrees; 5.51’ low. Largemouth bass are good with the most activity we’ve seen since spring. Rattletraps have slowed just a bit, jigs are good in structures, worms are the best bait for all structures, and jerk baits work best in the late afternoons. Crappie are good equally on jigs and minnows under those bigger docks and piers, especially on points. Catfish are good on cut bait and cheese bait.

FALCON: FAIR. Water lightly stained north and clear south; 85-87 degrees; 37.94’ low. The cold spell has been a welcome sight around Falcon, increased fish and boat activity. Black bass are good with increased activity on producing poppers using exposed structures or creek beds following baitfish. Brush piles remain good for longer periods of the day on Texas-rigged worms, Senkos, C-Rigs and mid-depth crankbait. White bass are fair sitting just above the brush piles. Catfish are excellent, especially at night. Crappie are good on brush piles and some of the creeks. Remember to stay on the Texas side unless you possess a Mexican fishing license.

MEDINA: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees; 24.06’ low. Black bass remain good on main lake points, over structures and moving to gravel and sand bars on jigs, spinners, crankbaits and worms. White bass are fair on Alabama rigs still decently deep on points. Striped bass are good on humps to mid-lake. Crappie are fair under vegetation, and you must present jigs as the aggressive have tailed off. Catfish are fair on live bait, chicken livers and blood baits.

TEXANA: Good. Water stained; 87 degrees; 1.35’ low. Largemouth bass are good on established brush piles and points presenting a slightly brighter worm and crankbait. Crappie are excellent with minnows and jigs moving a bit deeper around vegetation still in calm water. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, cut bait and live bait.

SOUTHEAST

BRAUNIG: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 84 degrees. Red drum are fair with decreased surface activity, so when you spot it act quickly. Largemouth bass are good with some adjustment to current conditions. Topwater has been your best bet near vegetation dusk and dawn. Working deeper structure and rocks continue with crankbaits and worms. Stripers are fair circling points. Catfish are good on live bait, cut bait and cheese bait.

B.A. STEINHAGEN: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 0.21’ low. Black bass are good with vegetation and brush on topwaters, worms and crankbait, with some changes in pattern starting to accelerate. Crappie are good on minnows in and around structures. Sunfish are fair with jigs and crickets hiding a bit more shallow. Catfish are good day and night on cut and prepped bait.

CONROE: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 1.38’ low. Black bass are great with live bait excelling over other baits among natural vegetation and shallow structure no deeper than 13'. Crappie are fair on minnows undercover. Hybrid striped bass are fair on rattletraps moving in schools and seem to take a liking to deeper coves. Catfish are good on cut bait, live bait and dough balls. Sunfish are fair with live worms, crickets and power bait pellets under docks and natural banks.

GIBBONS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 86 degrees. Largemouth bass are good on artificial and natural brush piles, creek channels and calm water vegetation. Weedless Worms, topwater, jigs, and slug os. Crappie are fair in dark structure or at night. Catfish are fair on live bait throughout the lake along with some dough pellets. Sunfish are fair on cutworms shallow.

HOUSTON COUNTY: GOOD. Water stained; 88 degrees; 0.05’ low. Black bass are good with some appearances near the piers and docks along with working brush piles. Carolina rigged red worms, crankbaits, spinners and plastic nightcrawlers are best. Crappie are fair on small live minnows on the pier. Bream and bluegill are good using live worms coming quickly out of structures. Catfish are good on juglines using shad.

LIVINGSTON: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 86 degrees; 0.24’ high. Black bass are fair on worms, spinners and crankbaits working both edges of original creek beds and the occasional brush piles. Striped bass are fair on live shad trolling mid-lake. Crappie are good on jigs out from structure no further than 10'. White bass are good on spoons and Alabama Rigs deep off points. Catfish are fair on live baits and stinkbait in the main river channel.

NACONICHE: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 87 degrees. Largemouth bass are good still sticking to those solid points and moving shallower to some creek structures. Baits to bookend the day are topwater, worms, occasional crankbait and jigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows suspending and deeper in creeks. Sunfish are fair on pellets, jigs and crickets. Catfish are good on dough balls and cut and live bait.

RAVEN: FAIR. Water stained; 84 degrees. Largemouth bass are fair with topwater and jigs on the edges of and in hydrilla. Sunfish are fair on cutworms and crickets fishing the open banks next to cover.

SAM RAYBURN: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 3.24’ low. Largemouth bass are good with timber, brush and the early exposure to creek channels. Topwater baits have had surprising success this week, along with worms and jigs. White bass are good staying aggressive lately on brush and points. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs using all structures. Catfish are fair on live and stinkbait.

TOLEDO BEND: FAIR. Water stained; 86-88 degrees; 2.84’ low. The lake is still getting back to normal and it will be a while, but on the bright side water clarity improved mid-lake to south. Black bass are good with topwater, jigs, wacky rigs, Carolina-rigged worms with a 4' leader and Carolina-rigged baby brush hog in light green illuminated colors. Boat equipment is as essential as ever since the storm reset most patterns and piles. White bass are very active between the depths of 14-20'. Crappie are good with some structure shuffles after the storm, normally around 8-10'. Bream are good with small jigs and crickets. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait.

PANHANDLE

CISCO: FAIR. Water clear; 87 degrees; 4.33’ low. Largemouth bass are good searching rocks and creeks on weighted worms, weedless jigs and square-billed crankbait. Sunfish are good under docks and piers on cutworms. Crappie are fair with jigs. Catfish have been fair on stinkbait, chicken livers and cut shad.

MEREDITH: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees; 49.57’ low. Black bass have improved to fair on brush and in some old humps and ledges. You have to attract attention with worms, jigs and spinners and rattletraps. Walleye are inconsistent with small crankbait. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs finding shade. Channel catfish are fair fishing stinkbait in most places.

MILLERS CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 85 degrees; 1.79’ high. Largemouth bass are good working timber shallow with topwater, worms, spinners and Alabama Rigs. Crappie are good working shallow humps and some shallow brush on jigs. White bass are fair off points on Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair when mid-depth in coves with live, blood and liver prepared baits.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: GOOD. Water clear; 82 degrees; 2.17’ low. Black bass are good on larger structures with rocks and brush. Worms continue to excel and on spinners in the afternoons. Crappie are good and moving in vegetation primarily on jigs with some increased activity at night. Catfish are fair on live bait, cut bait and stinkbait.

ARROWHEAD: FAIR. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.15’ high. Largemouth bass are fair with lots of large fish caught this week, and the main success came on plastic worms and jigs in shallower water structure changing from the summer pattern. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on jigs deeper around concrete structures. Catfish are good on cheese bait, stinkbait, and minnows.

COLEMAN: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 81 degrees; 1.81’ low. Hybrid stripers are good on rattletraps and spinners at mid-depth. Largemouth bass are good fishing shallow in timber with topwater, jigs and soft plastic worms. Crappie are fair on jigs using larger trees close to the bank as structures. Catfish are fair with stinkbait and cut bait.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: GOOD. Water stained; 83 degrees; 0.67’ low. White bass are good on points and ledges on Alabama rigs and flashing bait such as small spinners. Black bass are good on gravel humps and rocks with spinners and plastic worms. Crappie are good with big structures and covers. Catfish are fair on cut shad and stinkbait throughout the lake.

HUBBARD CREEK: FAIR. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.88’ low. Largemouth bass are good exclusively in timber and around islands with worms and spinners. The depth has pushed shallower with our weather shifting towards the fall pattern. Crappie are fair on jigs in vegetation and shallower timber. White bass are fair, staying below 14'. Sunfish are always fair on worms. Catfish are fair on live and cut shad.

NASWORTHY: GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 0.74’ low. Black bass are good on long shallow points, and vegetation edges and submerged. Crappie are good with minnows working larger coves around 8-12'. White bass are fair moving on points. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits throughout the lake.

OAK CREEK: FAIR. Water lightly stained; 85 degrees; 2.79’ low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, crankbait and jigs in flooded timber and vegetation. Crappie are good among larger rocks as shelter. White bass are fair on points. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, live bait and cut bait.

O.C. FISHER: FAIR. Water stained; 86 degrees; 40.51’ low. Largemouth bass are fair, throwing newly flooded vegetation letting weighted worms hit the floor. Crappie are good on humps with jigs. White bass are fair over structures on Alabama rigs. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live and cut bait.

O.H. IVIE: GOOD. Water clear; 85 degrees; 12.02’ low. Black bass remain good in the timber with more extended active periods until noon with topwater, worms and jigs. Crappie are good on jigs working brush, vegetation and structures at night. Catfish are good on stinkbait and live and cut bait. White bass are fair on points.

POSSUM KINGDOM: GOOD. Water lightly stained; 82 degrees; 0.54’ low. Black bass are fair around boulders, rocky ledges and points. Soft plastic worms, crankbaits and Alabama rigs are best, mixing in some topwater if the environment allows. White bass are good moving closer to some humps and shallower points. Crappie are good under structures like docks on points, shallow drops and rocks. Striped bass are slow. Catfish are good on cut shad with increased activity at night.

SPENCE: FAIR. Water stained; 85 degrees; 38.46’ low. Black bass are fair on topwater poppers and trollers near vegetation, then shifting to piles and humps around mid-morning with spinners and worms. Lastly, fish rocks in the afternoon with crankbaits and minnows. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow on jigs searching for the correct structures. Hybrid bass are slow. Catfish are fair on live and cut bait coming out from flats to deeper water.

STAMFORD: GOOD. Water stained; 84 degrees; 3.06’ high. Black bass are good within vegetation with topwater. Shallow structures have been good with worms and crankbait. Crappie are fair on jigs in timber. White bass are good, giving many different looks with Alabama rigs, spoons and small spinners. Catfish are fair on live bait and stinkbait.

TWIN BUTTES: FAIR. Water stained; 86 degrees; 11.20’ low. Black bass are good working rip worms, spinners, crankbait and jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs on the west banks in the afternoons for shade. White bass are fair deep with Alabama rigs along deep points. Catfish are fair on live and prepped baits.

WHITE RIVER: FAIR. Water stained; 87 degrees; 23.68’ low. Drought conditions continue to be in place. Largemouth bass are good near dam points bottom bumping with Carolina rigged worms and working drops with rattle traps and spinners. Crappie are fair in grass and timber on jigs. Walleye are slowing mid-lake with nowhere to run. Channel catfish are good on live bait, cut bait and stinkbait.

COASTAL

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. Water stained; 87-88 degrees. The jetties are still holding some bull reds — use fresh cut mullet. Speckled trout and redfish have been good on live shrimp around the ship channels and mudflats. Redfish are great over near the Betsy Heights marsh on mullet or shrimp. Flounder are still plentiful in the ship channels.

TRINITY BAY: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Speckled trout are under the birds, and redfish are good around the flats on shrimp under a popping cork. Flounder activity has increased, and they are biting on minnow around the rocks. The north and northwest shoreline is a great area year-round due to the generating station. The cooling canal flows into the north side. Work the structure and watch for what’s under the birds.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. North and south jetties are good for bull reds on fresh shad. The reef areas along the south side are best for speckled trout and redfish using mullet or croaker. Sheepshead are tight along the rocks on shrimp.

TEXAS CITY: GOOD. 84-86 degrees. Bull reds are still being caught around the dike in decent numbers on mullet or crab. Redfish and speckled trout are good along the shoreline on shrimp under a popping cork and soft plastics. Flounder are good on minnow around the rocks. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure. Sheepshead are fair around the rocks on mullet or minnow.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Offats Bayou has produced some decent fish in the morning hours. The shell reefs around the Intracoastal Waterway and San Luis Pass are great for speckled trout and redfish on shrimp. Topwaters are the best choice for wading, shrimp under a popping cork is good for the rest.

FREEPORT: GOOD. 86 degrees. Redfish are holding over reefs and drains. Shrimp is the best bait. Speckled trout are good around San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures and soft plastics. Redfish, black drum and sheepshead are good on live shrimp under popping cork around the reefs.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 86 degrees. Drifting the big mudflats is the best method for redfish or speckled trout on live shrimp or croaker. Look for a green tide loaded with bait.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: GOOD. 86 degrees. Redfish are great on live shrimp. There are a lot of guts running through the beds that are deep with slightly cooler water. Speckled trout are fair on soft plastics.

PORT O’CONNOR: GOOD. 86 degrees. Speckled trout are fair to good on topwaters in 4-7'. Redfish have been good on shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are good on crab around deep structure or vegetation. Concentrate on flats that are close to deep water, throw topwaters in the morning. Flounder is good on live bait.

PORT ARANSAS: EXCELLENT. 87-88 degrees. Spoons on topwater and rattle traps are producing. Horace Caldwell Pier has been great for all species. North Jetty or Redfish Bay has been great for redfish and speckled trout on shrimp or croaker. Black drum are good on crab or crankbaits around deep structures.

ROCKPORT: VERY GOOD. 84-85 degrees. Spoons and topwaters have great results. Laguna Reef has a great pier for fishing. The shipping channels are also excellent spots this time of year. Flounder are best at night. Redfish and speckled trout are best on shrimp or croaker if you aren’t getting results with spoons and topwaters.

CORPUS CHRISTI: GOOD. 85 degrees. Unchanged. Speckled trout and Redfish are good around Laguna Madre on croaker or shrimp. Flounder is good on the backside of the island in the channel. Black drum are great in the deepwater transitions when using crab.

BAFFIN BAY: GOOD. 90-91 degrees. Speckled trout have been in the deeper grassy areas. Redfish are schooling and feeding behind large groups of mullet. Black drum are best around the rocks in 4-6' of water. Topwater action is best early in the morning for speckled trout and redfish.

PORT MANSFIELD: GOOD. 86-87 degrees. Trout and reds are north of the east cut in the grass beds and working pot holes Using KWiggler willow tail in Mansfield margarita. Also south at the saucer down to the pipeline using KWiggler willow tail and topwater. Work the different depths to find where they are holding. Also, red snapper are good when you can get out further.

SOUTH PADRE: GOOD. 82-83 degrees. Speckled trout is good on both live and artificial baits. Black drum are feeding in schools along the Intracoastal Waterway and are great on crab. Redfish is excellent in the flats drifting using shrimp under a popping cork.

PORT ISABEL: GOOD. 85 degrees. Unchanged. The lower Laguna Madre is a tried-and-true spot with plenty of shallow sand flats. Speckled trout will be in the shallow water near vegetation in the very early morning hours and are best on shrimp under a popping cork. Redfish will be in the deeper water and are good on shrimp or soft plastics. Sheepshead are good on minnow around the rocks. Flounder are fair on mullet or croaker. Black drum are good on blue crab around deep structure.