Texas-Arlington 68, San Francisco 63

Wilson 4-5 1-1 9, Gibson 5-8 0-2 12, Humphrey 3-8 5-6 11, Johnson-Cash 5-8 0-0 12, Weaver 3-7 2-4 8, Castro 0-4 0-1 0, Walker 3-9 0-0 6, Talbot 2-5 4-4 8, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Young 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 12-18 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title