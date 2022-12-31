Texas A&M-CC 65, Northwestern St. 59

Keys 1-4 2-2 4, Mushila 5-12 5-6 16, Jackson 2-4 3-5 7, Murdix 8-15 3-4 19, Tennyson 4-12 6-6 15, Fryer 0-1 2-4 2, R.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Sangha 1-2 0-0 2, Nickelson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 21-27 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title