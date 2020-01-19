https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Texas-A-M-CC-64-Lamar-58-14986879.php
Texas A&M-CC 64, Lamar 58
Atwood 0-0 0-0 14, Holmes 0-0 0-0 12, Kopp 0-0 0-0 15, Muoka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 41.
Bertain 0-0 0-0 0, E.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Francois 2-5 1-2 5, Hairston 9-15 4-4 23, Hunte 0-3 4-6 4, Lampkins 0-0 2-2 2, Lewis 3-5 1-2 7, M.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, P.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 1-3 0-0 2, Talton-Thomas 1-6 2-4 4. Totals 16-37 14-20 47.
Halftime_Lamar 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Lamar 0-0 (), Texas A&M-CC 1-7 (Hairston 1-3, Hunte 0-1, Talton-Thomas 0-3). Rebounds_Lamar 9 (Muoka 6), Texas A&M-CC 38 (Lewis 9). Assists_Lamar 6 (Atwood, Holmes 3), Texas A&M-CC 17 (M.Smith 6). Total Fouls_Lamar 0, Texas A&M-CC 13.
View Comments