Texas A&M 87, Louisiana-Monroe 54

Howell 0-2 2-2 2, Metskhvarishvili 3-13 4-6 10, Gallion 1-7 7-8 9, Hancock 0-3 0-0 0, Locure 2-12 2-4 7. Totals 16-59 20-28 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title