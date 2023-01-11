Texas A&M 82, No. 20 Missouri 64

DeGray 0-0 0-0 0, Gomillion 0-4 0-0 0, Hodge 3-12 2-2 10, Honor 2-6 4-4 9, Ko.Brown 4-8 3-6 12, East 4-8 0-0 9, Carter 4-10 0-0 9, Gholston 2-9 5-7 10, Shaw 2-2 0-0 4, Diarra 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-59 15-21 64.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title