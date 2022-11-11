Texas A&M 77, Abilene Christian 58

Simmons 4-7 3-4 15, Steele 2-8 0-0 4, Allen 6-11 0-0 14, Cameron 2-4 2-2 7, Daniels 3-6 0-0 6, Dibba 1-7 4-4 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Madden 0-3 0-0 0, Gai 1-1 0-0 2, Bettiol 0-1 0-0 0, Muoneke 0-1 0-0 0, Seat 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 10-12 58.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title