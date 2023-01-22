Texas A&M 75, Georgia 73

Isaacs 2-3 0-0 4, Brittney Smith 1-9 3-3 5, Battles 3-8 8-10 14, Lewis 4-10 2-3 11, Warren 5-10 2-2 13, Bates 0-0 2-2 2, Nicholson 4-9 5-6 13, Zoesha Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Chapman 4-6 2-4 11, Totals 23-55 24-30 73
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title