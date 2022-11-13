Texas A&M 73, Army 49

Hunter 5-9 2-2 12, Brown 0-5 2-2 2, Ericson 2-7 2-2 8, Lithgow 1-5 0-2 2, McNaughton 2-4 0-0 4, Ainsworth 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 3-9 0-0 7, Madison 1-2 0-0 2, Laguna 0-0 0-0 0, Rhine 0-1 0-0 0, Richman 1-4 0-0 3, Strippoli 0-0 1-2 1, George 0-0 0-0 0, Kearney 1-1 3-4 6, Warren 0-0 0-2 0, Totals 17-48 10-16 49
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title