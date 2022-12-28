Texas 96, Texas A&M-Commerce 53

Kernal 4-8 0-0 9, James 0-3 0-0 0, Deck 1-7 2-4 5, Robinson 9-19 4-5 23, Smith 0-5 0-0 0, Beaty 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 3-5 1-2 7, Lawrence 0-2 0-2 0, Payne 1-1 0-0 2, Harmon 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 2-4 0-0 4, Totals 21-58 7-13 53
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title