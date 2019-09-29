https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Texas-9-N-Y-Yankees-4-14476337.php
Texas 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
|New York
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|32
|9
|9
|9
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Choo dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Estrada 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Frazier rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Santana cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gardner cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Wade ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Heineman rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Stanton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maybin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Voit dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Romine c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|003
|—
|4
|Texas
|200
|106
|00x
|—
|9
E_Severino (1), Romine (2). DP_New York 0, Texas 3. LOB_New York 3, Texas 11. 2B_Gregorius (14), Odor (30), Heineman (6), Trevino (9). 3B_Judge (1). HR_Odor (30). SB_Santana 2 (21), Choo (14), Heineman (1), Odor (11). SF_Gardner (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino L,1-1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Hale
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lyons
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|Cortes Jr.
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Heller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|Farrell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández W,2-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martin H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase H,4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Leclerc
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
HBP_Cessa (Guzmán), Leclerc (Voit).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_3:17. A_42,870 (49,115).
