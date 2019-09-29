New York Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 7 4 Totals 32 9 9 9
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 Choo dh 4 2 1 0
Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 1 0 0
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 4 1 0 1
Frazier rf 0 1 0 0 Santana cf 3 1 0 0
Gardner cf 1 0 0 1 Odor 2b 4 1 2 6
Wade ph-cf 2 1 1 0 Heineman rf 2 2 2 0
Stanton lf 3 0 1 0 Guzmán 1b 3 0 1 0
Maybin lf 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 5 0 1 1
Voit dh 3 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 2 1
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 3
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0
Romine c 2 0 1 0
Higashioka c 1 0 0 0
Ford 1b 2 0 1 0
New York 100 000 003 4
Texas 200 106 00x 9

E_Severino (1), Romine (2). DP_New York 0, Texas 3. LOB_New York 3, Texas 11. 2B_Gregorius (14), Odor (30), Heineman (6), Trevino (9). 3B_Judge (1). HR_Odor (30). SB_Santana 2 (21), Choo (14), Heineman (1), Odor (11). SF_Gardner (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino L,1-1 3 1 2 2 4 4
Hale 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Lyons 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Cessa 1 1-3 2 4 4 4 1
Cortes Jr. 2-3 4 2 2 0 0
Heller 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1
Texas
Farrell 2 1 1 1 0 0
Hernández W,2-1 2 1 0 0 1 2
Martin H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clase H,4 2 2 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 3
Leclerc 1 2 3 3 1 1

HBP_Cessa (Guzmán), Leclerc (Voit).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_3:17. A_42,870 (49,115).