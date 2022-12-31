Texas 87, Kansas St. 41

Shematsi 2-3 0-0 4, Ebert 1-6 5-8 7, Brylee Glenn 3-12 2-4 8, Jaelyn Glenn 4-13 1-2 10, Sundell 1-7 3-4 5, Maupin 0-1 1-4 1, Lauterbach 1-1 0-0 2, Dallinger 0-0 0-0 0, Gatewood 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-0 0, Greer 1-2 2-2 4, Totals 13-45 14-24 41
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title