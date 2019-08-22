Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 7 12 6 Totals 38 8 14 8 Fletcher 3b-ss 5 2 3 0 Choo rf 5 0 1 1 Trout dh 4 2 1 0 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 Upton lf 3 0 0 1 Andrus ss 5 2 3 0 K.Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 Pence dh 5 0 2 3 Pujols 1b 5 1 2 2 W.Calhoun lf 4 2 2 1 Goodwin cf 4 1 2 1 Solak 2b 3 3 2 1 Rengifo 2b 5 0 1 0 Forsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 Tovar ss 4 0 0 1 DeShields cf 4 0 2 2 Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 2 1 1 0 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 Odor ph 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 4 1 2 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 223 000 — 7 Texas 020 200 211 — 8

E_Mathis (5), Santana (12), Andrus (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (16), Goodwin 2 (25), Fletcher (28), Solak 2 (2), DeShields (13), Andrus (24). HR_W.Calhoun (13). SB_Mathis (1), DeShields (20), Pence (6), Choo (11). SF_Upton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Sandoval 3 1-3 8 4 4 0 3 Del Pozo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 4 Cole H,4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Garcia H,5 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Robles BS,18-21 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cahill L,3-8 0 2 1 1 0 0

Texas Minor 5 2-3 10 7 6 2 7 St. John 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hernández W,1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 1

Cahill pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, St. John pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Sandoval, Garcia, Cahill(2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:46. A_19,565 (49,115).