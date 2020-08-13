Recommended Video:

Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 34 7 11 5
Crawford ss 4 0 2 0 Choo dh 3 1 2 1
Moore 1b-lf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 1 1 0
Lewis cf 4 0 0 1 Calhoun lf 5 0 2 3
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 1-Heineman pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Nola c 5 1 2 1 Gallo rf 4 0 0 0
Long Jr. 2b 3 1 1 0 Solak cf-lf 5 0 1 0
Vogelbach dh 3 1 1 2 Dietrich 2b 3 2 3 0
Lopes lf 3 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0
White 1b 1 0 0 0 Refsnyder 1b 3 0 0 0
Smith rf 4 0 1 0 a-Frazier ph-1b 0 1 0 0
Mathis c 4 1 1 1
Seattle 040 000 000 4
Texas 000 001 15x 7

E_Crawford (2). DP_Seattle 1, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 10. 2B_Nola (5), Dietrich (1), Andrus (4). HR_Nola (2), Vogelbach (2). SB_Moore (4), Dietrich (1), Choo (2). SF_Lewis (1), Choo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Walker 6 6 1 0 1 5
Gerber, H, 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Misiewicz, H, 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Swanson, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 5 5 0 1
Williams 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Texas
Lyles 5 6 4 4 4 4
Martin 1 0 0 0 1 0
Gibaut 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hernández, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Montero, S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Lyles (Moore), Walker (Dietrich), Swanson 2 (Frazier,Kiner-Falefa). WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:09.