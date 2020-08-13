https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Texas-7-Seattle-4-15480254.php
Texas 7, Seattle 4
|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|5
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Choo dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Moore 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1-Heineman pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Long Jr. 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Solak cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Lopes lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|White 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|a-Frazier ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seattle
|040
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Texas
|000
|001
|15x
|—
|7
E_Crawford (2). DP_Seattle 1, Texas 0. LOB_Seattle 10, Texas 10. 2B_Nola (5), Dietrich (1), Andrus (4). HR_Nola (2), Vogelbach (2). SB_Moore (4), Dietrich (1), Choo (2). SF_Lewis (1), Choo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Walker
|6
|6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|Gerber, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Misiewicz, H, 3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|0
|1
|Williams
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|Lyles
|5
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Montero, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Lyles (Moore), Walker (Dietrich), Swanson 2 (Frazier,Kiner-Falefa). WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:09.
