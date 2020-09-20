Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 31 2 5 2 Taveras cf 4 1 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 2 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 White lf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 3 0 0 0 Gallo rf 4 1 1 2 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 1 Odor 2b 4 1 2 2 Upton lf 4 1 1 0 Tejeda ss 4 1 1 1 Ward rf 3 0 1 1 Dietrich dh 2 1 1 1 Bemboom c 3 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 2 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Apostel 1b 2 0 0 0 Huff c 4 1 1 1

Texas 211 100 020 — 7 Los Angeles 010 001 000 — 2

DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Odor (4), Upton (5). HR_Gallo (10), Tejeda (3), Huff (1), Odor (8), Dietrich (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Cody W,1-1 5 3 1 1 0 5 King 2 2 1 1 1 2 Hearn 1 0 0 0 0 1 Allard 1 0 0 0 1 0

Los Angeles Teheran L,0-4 1 2 3 3 2 0 Bedrosian 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 Sandoval 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 7 Buttrey 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Ramirez 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1

Teheran pitched to 2 batters in the 2nd.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Kyle McCrady; Second, John Libka; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:00.