Texas 7, Baltimore 6

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 12 7 Totals 35 6 10 6 Choo rf 5 1 2 1 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 Andrus ss 5 0 2 2 Santander rf 5 1 1 2 Calhoun lf 5 2 2 4 Núñez dh 4 0 2 0 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Santana 3b 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 Odor dh 4 0 2 0 Williams cf 4 0 1 0 Heineman cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Severino c 3 1 1 0 Guzmán 1b 3 1 1 0 Trumbo ph 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 2 1 0 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 Stewart lf 3 1 1 0 R.Martin ss 2 1 1 3 Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0

Texas 103 000 300 — 7 Baltimore 130 020 000 — 6

DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_Texas 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Choo (29), Heineman (5), Odor (25), Alberto (21). HR_Calhoun 2 (18), Mancini (30), R.Martin (5), Santander (18). S_Alberto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Burke 5 6 6 6 2 1 B.Martin W,2-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Clase H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Montero H,6 1 2 0 0 0 0 Leclerc S,11-15 1 1 0 0 1 1

Baltimore Bundy 6 8 5 5 1 4 Fry L,1-8 0 1 2 2 2 0 Armstrong BS,4-6 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Tate 1 1 0 0 0 2

Bundy pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Fry pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:03. A_10,596 (45,971).