Texas 68, No. 15 Iowa St. 53

Diew 0-3 0-2 0, Donarski 2-12 2-2 7, Fritz 3-4 2-2 8, Joens 9-14 1-2 21, Ryan 3-8 2-3 9, Kane 1-2 0-0 2, Zingaro 3-9 0-0 6, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 7-11 53
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title