Texas 5, Houston 3

LOB_Houston 6, Texas 10. 2B_Altuve (11), Peña (8), Duran (2). SB_Dubón (1), Semien (11), Culberson (2), Duran (1). SF_Calhoun (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Javier 6 5 2 2 3 7 Stanek H,5 1 2 0 0 0 2 Neris L,1-3 BS,0-1 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 Maton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Texas Hearn 5 1-3 7 3 3 3 3 Tinoco 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Burke W,4-1 2 0 0 0 0 1 Moore S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Javier pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Neris.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, David Rackley; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:18. A_29,805 (40,300).