Texas 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|12
|17
|12
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Betts cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hearn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Solak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beaty rf-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sborz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gallo rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Burns 2b-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|McKinstry rf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bauer p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Holt 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evans p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Raley rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Martin ph-lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Texas
|002
|200
|224
|—
|12
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1