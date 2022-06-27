Texas 10, Kansas City 4

|Texas
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|10
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Isbel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Calhoun lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garver dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Melendez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Culberson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|040
|123
|000
|—
|10
|Kansas City
|130
|000
|000
|—
|4