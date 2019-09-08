Texas 10, Baltimore 4

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 10 20 10 Totals 33 4 7 4 Choo rf 6 1 3 2 Alberto 3b 5 0 3 0 Odor 2b 5 2 2 1 Mancini rf 3 0 1 0 Calhoun lf 5 1 2 0 Wilkerson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Solak dh 4 1 3 4 Santander lf 4 0 0 0 Forsythe ss 5 1 1 0 Núñez 1b 4 1 1 1 Guzmán 1b 5 2 3 1 Villar 2b 2 1 0 0 DeShields cf 5 0 2 1 Stewart rf 0 1 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 1 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 4 1 3 1 Wynns pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Hays cf 3 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 1 2 R.Martin ss 4 0 0 1

Texas 131 103 100 — 10 Baltimore 010 010 002 — 4

DP_Texas 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Texas 15, Baltimore 6. 2B_Guzmán (17), Calhoun (11), Severino (13). HR_Guzmán (9), Odor (24), Núñez (29). SB_DeShields (21). SF_Trevino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Minor W,13-8 8 6 2 2 1 3 Guerrieri 1-3 1 2 2 3 0 Farrell 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Baltimore Wojciechowski L,2-8 2 6 4 4 1 2 Ynoa 2 6 2 2 1 1 Scott 1 1 0 0 0 1 Tate 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 Fry 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hess 2 5 1 1 0 1 Givens 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Wojciechowski (Calhoun), Tate (Guzmán).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:20. A_16,142 (45,971).