Texans use their first 2020 pick on TCU DT Ross Blacklock

The Houston Texans opened their 2020 draft by taking TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second round with the 40th overall pick Thursday night.

Blacklock was the Texans' first pick this year after they traded their first round slot to Miami in August as part of the trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills.

Blacklock had 40 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks last season in his return after missing the 2018 season with a Achilles injury suffered in a preseason practice.

Houston was in need of depth on the defensive line after nose tackle D.J. Reader signed with the Bengals this off-season.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Blacklock is from the Houston suburb of Missouri City, Texas. He isn't the only athlete in his family. His father Jimmy Blacklock played basketball at Texas and played for the Harlem Globetrotters from 1974-1987 before becoming their coach, a job he's held for 10 seasons.

