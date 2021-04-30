Texans take Mills in 3rd round with Watson's future unclear KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 10:40 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. One of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment has dropped her case, citing privacy and security concerns after some of the women were ordered to make their names public following court hearings recently. In court documents filed late Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, said she "reserves the right to refile the case once such concerns are addressed." Matt Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this 2014 file photo, Nick Caserio, of the New England Patriots NFL football team, poses in Foxborough, Mass. Caserio enters his first draft as the general manager of the Houston Texans with the unique challenge of trying to improve a team that went 4-12 last season without the benefit of a first- or second-round pick. File/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Fans watch the from the outside of the NFL Draft Theatre during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. David Dermer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
HOUSTON (AP) — Amid major uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans selected Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with their first pick in the NFL draft on Friday night at No. 67 overall.
Watson's future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, leaving his future with the team up in the air.