Texans snap 8-game skid, end Titans' 6-game streak 22-13 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 4:29 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for 107 yards and the Houston Texans snapped the NFL's longest active skid by beating the Tennessee Titans 22-13 to end the league's longest winning streak on a wet and rainy Sunday.
The Texans (2-8) came in having lost eight straight since winning their season opener and hadn't scored a TD on the road since Sept. 19.
