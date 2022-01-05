Terry gets 1st NHL hat trick as Ducks defeat Flyers 4-1 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2022
1 of9 Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) reacts after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) shoots during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Anaheim Ducks center Vinni Lettieri (28) shoots against Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (45) defends against Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored his first NHL hat trick and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Tuesday night.
The right wing is third in the league with 21 goals, including 11 that have tied the game or given the Ducks a lead. He had a pair of goals in the first period and completed the first hat trick of his five-year career on an empty-net goal with 49 seconds remaining.