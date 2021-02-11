Tensions rising: NHL multigame series ratchet up animosity STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 6:06 p.m.
1 of17 Nashville Predators right wing Mathieu Olivier (25) fights with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn (2) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) and Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Dallas. Sam Hodde/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 San Jose Sharks' Radim Simek, left, of the Czech Republic, and Anaheim Ducks' Adam Henrique fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Los Angeles Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid (56) and Anaheim Ducks left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) square up for a fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) and Boston Bruins center Trent Frederic (11) fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Arizona Coyotes' John Hayden (15) and St. Louis Blues' Kyle Clifford (13) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen (42) fights New York Rangers' Brett Howden (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in New York. (Sarah Stier/Pool Photo via AP) Sarah Stier/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) checks Toronto Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, left, and Detroit Red Wings right wing Givani Smith fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Washington Capitals' Brenden Dillon, left, and New York Rangers' Kevin Rooney fight at the end of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) Bruce Bennett/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson, left, and Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook fight for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
It turns out Saturday night was alright for fighting between Arizona and St. Louis. Monday night, too.
Coyotes and Blues players dropped the gloves in both games, which were the third and fourth consecutive against each other. They will play three more times in four days — that's right, seven games in a row, like a playoff series that goes the distance, and a regular-season first for the NHL.