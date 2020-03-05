Tennessee State wins OVC tournament opener in overtime

Recommended Video:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ravel Moody and Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 14 points each and Tennessee State beat Morehead State 74-67 in overtime in the opener of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Wednesday night.

Marshall also had seven rebounds and five steals for Tennessee State (18-14). Wesley Harris added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ta'lon Cooper had 18 points for the Eagles (13-19). Tyzhaun Claude added 11 points and nine rebounds. LJ Bryan had seven rebounds.

TSU's Ravel Moody opened the scoring in overtime with a layup and the Tigers then got their final 13 points at the line.

TSU led by nine in regulation after a 3-pointer by Mark Freeman with four minutes left. Morehead State rallied and led by two with 13 seconds remaining before Marshall sent the game into overtime with a jumper in the paint with 1.1 seconds remaining.

There were 48 fouls in the game and 68 free throws taken, 38 by Morehead State. Three TSU players fouled out.

With the fifth-seeded Tigers' win over the eighth-seeded Eagles, they advance to play No. 4 seed Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com