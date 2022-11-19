Tennessee State escapes Texas A&M-Commerce with a 22-14 win

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Darius Harper picked off a pass on the first play from scrimmage and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown, then stripped receiver Andrew Armstrong of the ball in the back of the end zone on the game's final play to preserve Tennessee State's 22-14 win over Texas A&M-Commerce in the regular season finale for both schools Saturday.

Harper, the senior son of former Tennessee Titans cornerback Nick Harper, finished with two interceptions and recovered a fumble as the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak.