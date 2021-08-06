Tellez delivers again as Brewers edge Giants 2-1 in 10

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Tellez led off the bottom of the 10th by hitting a 1-2 pitch from Jarlin García (3-3) just inside the third-base line and into left field, giving Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 500th career victory.

Tellez pumped his fist in celebration and tossed his helmet on the way to first base before getting mobbed by teammates.

It marked the second straight game in which Tellez delivered the big hit for the Brewers. He hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer to put Milwaukee ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

Milwaukee's Brent Suter (11-5) struck out two and retired the side in order in the top of the 10th to strand Alex Dickerson at second base.

The first meeting of the season between these two division leaders was a pitching duel featuring Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes and San Francisco’s Logan Webb. The only runs they allowed came on solo shots by the Brewers’ García and the Giants’ Brandon Belt.

Webb struck out nine and yielded three hits and one walk in six innings while retiring the last 11 men he faced. It was the ninth consecutive start in which Webb gave up no more than two runs.

He got some help in the fourth inning from Mike Yastrzemski, who made a leaping catch while banging his shoulder into the center-field wall to rob Tellez of an extra-base hit.

Burnes worked seven innings and gave up four hits and one run. He struck out five and walked one.

García opened the scoring in the second inning by sending a 3-2 pitch from Webb over the wall in left center for his 19th homer of the season, one off his career high.

The Brewers threatened to do more damage that inning as Tellez doubled off the wall and Tyrone Taylor walked, but Webb ended the threat by retiring Lorenzo Cain and Burnes.

San Francisco’s LaMonte Ward led off the game with a single to right, but the Giants wouldn’t get another hit off Burnes until Belt delivered his 150th career homer — a game-tying drive to right with one out in the sixth inning.

Buster Posey and Kris Bryant each singled later in the sixth, but the Giants left both men in scoring position after Yastrzemski hit an inning-ending grounder to second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Pitcher Kevin Gausman’s wife, Taylor, has given birth to a girl named Sutton. Gausman went on the paternity list Thursday.

Brewers: Pitcher Adrian Houser became the latest Brewers player to test positive for the coronavirus, though he hasn't been added to the COVID-19 injured list yet. Brewers on the list include All-Star closer Josh Hader, starting pitcher Eric Lauer, relievers Jake Cousins, Jandel Gustave and Hunter Strickland, first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Christian Yelich. Although Yelich hasn't been activated yet, he's eligible to come off the list and says he's feeling fine.

UP NEXT

Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.26 ERA) pitches for the Brewers against the Giants on Saturday night. The Giants haven’t announced their starting pitcher.

