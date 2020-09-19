Recommended Video:

ERA H ER BB SO Sh Sv
Cleveland 3.18 371 161 128 518 7 17
Oakland 3.50 396 171 139 426 4 16
Chicago 3.53 383 176 173 443 5 13
Minnesota 3.63 395 181 150 469 3 16
Tampa Bay 3.74 419 190 151 476 3 19
New York 4.13 370 194 145 450 1 14
Houston 4.43 403 220 195 440 0 14
Kansas City 4.44 432 216 181 429 4 15
Baltimore 4.45 418 223 173 412 1 9
Toronto 4.74 441 234 218 450 1 13
Texas 5.05 398 246 212 424 3 10
Los Angeles 5.09 433 258 172 444 2 9
Seattle 5.42 408 263 193 411 0 13
Detroit 5.76 449 271 171 380 1 9
Boston 5.91 509 296 217 458 2 13
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
IP H BB SO W L ERA
Bieber Cle 72 44 18 112 8 1 1.74
Keuchel ChW 53 44 12 32 6 2 2.19
Lynn Tex 71 45 23 79 6 2 2.40
Maeda Min 60 36 10 71 5 1 2.52
Bassitt Oak 56 51 17 49 5 2 2.57
Cole NYY 66 48 17 87 6 3 3.00
Ryu Tor 54 49 14 60 4 1 3.00
Bundy LAA 60 46 15 69 5 3 3.12
Carrasco Cle 55 51 21 63 2 4 3.27
Gonzales Sea 56 46 5 53 6 2 3.49
Giolito ChW 66 43 25 86 4 3 3.53
Civale Cle 64 64 13 59 3 5 3.80
Valdez Hou 63 58 16 68 4 3 3.82
Pérez Bos 58 46 27 44 3 4 3.88
Greinke Hou 62 59 8 62 3 2 3.90
Heaney LAA 56 49 16 59 4 3 4.02
Singer KC 54 46 18 52 3 4 4.14
Fiers Oak 54 60 15 34 6 2 4.67
Gibson Tex 57 62 25 50 2 5 5.18