Team and Individual Pitching
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Cleveland
|2.83
|222
|90
|78
|332
|5
|13
|Oakland
|3.35
|258
|108
|96
|270
|1
|13
|Minnesota
|3.56
|239
|110
|94
|280
|2
|11
|Chicago
|3.65
|244
|114
|101
|279
|4
|7
|Tampa Bay
|3.73
|275
|121
|100
|306
|2
|14
|Toronto
|3.89
|229
|115
|124
|271
|0
|8
|Houston
|4.29
|251
|134
|135
|270
|0
|7
|Kansas City
|4.34
|259
|130
|128
|275
|1
|9
|New York
|4.43
|207
|115
|80
|244
|0
|9
|Baltimore
|4.73
|256
|145
|100
|257
|1
|8
|Texas
|5.05
|243
|152
|129
|274
|2
|8
|Los Angeles
|5.31
|278
|169
|125
|273
|1
|5
|Seattle
|5.32
|267
|172
|126
|281
|0
|8
|Detroit
|5.83
|266
|164
|95
|220
|0
|5
|Boston
|6.18
|320
|191
|132
|268
|1
|6
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Bieber Cle
|46
|29
|9
|75
|6
|0
|1.35
|Lynn Tex
|45
|25
|14
|50
|4
|0
|1.59
|Maeda Min
|36
|19
|7
|40
|4
|0
|2.21
|Greinke Hou
|35
|26
|6
|29
|1
|0
|2.29
|Valdez Hou
|38
|33
|9
|40
|3
|2
|2.35
|Bundy LAA
|38
|26
|8
|44
|3
|2
|2.58
|Keuchel ChW
|43
|35
|10
|26
|5
|2
|2.70
|Turnbull Det
|30
|22
|18
|26
|3
|2
|2.97
|Bassitt Oak
|33
|27
|9
|28
|2
|1
|2.97
|Giolito ChW
|43
|27
|17
|58
|3
|2
|3.09
|Civale Cle
|40
|37
|4
|40
|3
|3
|3.15
|Ryu Tor
|37
|31
|10
|40
|2
|1
|3.16
|Cole NYY
|41
|31
|8
|53
|4
|1
|3.51
|Gonzales Sea
|34
|32
|3
|31
|3
|2
|3.63
|Yarbrough TB
|37
|35
|9
|26
|0
|2
|3.65
|Cobb Bal
|31
|27
|10
|22
|1
|2
|3.73
|Luzardo Oak
|33
|33
|13
|34
|2
|1
|3.74
|Javier Hou
|31
|21
|11
|31
|3
|1
|3.77
|Duffy KC
|35
|27
|10
|40
|2
|2
|4.11
|Pérez Bos
|35
|30
|15
|24
|2
|4
|4.58
|Heaney LAA
|37
|33
|13
|41
|2
|2
|4.62
|Berríos Min
|36
|35
|18
|39
|2
|3
|4.75
|Fiers Oak
|37
|42
|11
|21
|4
|1
|4.86
|Eovaldi Bos
|34
|39
|6
|33
|2
|2
|4.98
|Minor Tex
|35
|35
|13
|35
|0
|5
|5.60
|Gibson Tex
|33
|37
|12
|26
|1
|3
|5.73
|McCullers Jr. Hou
|31
|29
|12
|25
|2
|2
|5.74
