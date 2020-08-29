Recommended Video:

ERA H ER BB SO Sh Sv
Cleveland 2.83 222 90 78 332 5 13
Oakland 3.35 258 108 96 270 1 13
Minnesota 3.56 239 110 94 280 2 11
Chicago 3.65 244 114 101 279 4 7
Tampa Bay 3.73 275 121 100 306 2 14
Toronto 3.89 229 115 124 271 0 8
Houston 4.29 251 134 135 270 0 7
Kansas City 4.34 259 130 128 275 1 9
New York 4.43 207 115 80 244 0 9
Baltimore 4.73 256 145 100 257 1 8
Texas 5.05 243 152 129 274 2 8
Los Angeles 5.31 278 169 125 273 1 5
Seattle 5.32 267 172 126 281 0 8
Detroit 5.83 266 164 95 220 0 5
Boston 6.18 320 191 132 268 1 6
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
IP H BB SO W L ERA
Bieber Cle 46 29 9 75 6 0 1.35
Lynn Tex 45 25 14 50 4 0 1.59
Maeda Min 36 19 7 40 4 0 2.21
Greinke Hou 35 26 6 29 1 0 2.29
Valdez Hou 38 33 9 40 3 2 2.35
Bundy LAA 38 26 8 44 3 2 2.58
Keuchel ChW 43 35 10 26 5 2 2.70
Turnbull Det 30 22 18 26 3 2 2.97
Bassitt Oak 33 27 9 28 2 1 2.97
Giolito ChW 43 27 17 58 3 2 3.09
Civale Cle 40 37 4 40 3 3 3.15
Ryu Tor 37 31 10 40 2 1 3.16
Cole NYY 41 31 8 53 4 1 3.51
Gonzales Sea 34 32 3 31 3 2 3.63
Yarbrough TB 37 35 9 26 0 2 3.65
Cobb Bal 31 27 10 22 1 2 3.73
Luzardo Oak 33 33 13 34 2 1 3.74
Javier Hou 31 21 11 31 3 1 3.77
Duffy KC 35 27 10 40 2 2 4.11
Pérez Bos 35 30 15 24 2 4 4.58
Heaney LAA 37 33 13 41 2 2 4.62
Berríos Min 36 35 18 39 2 3 4.75
Fiers Oak 37 42 11 21 4 1 4.86
Eovaldi Bos 34 39 6 33 2 2 4.98
Minor Tex 35 35 13 35 0 5 5.60
Gibson Tex 33 37 12 26 1 3 5.73
McCullers Jr. Hou 31 29 12 25 2 2 5.74