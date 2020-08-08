https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Team-and-Individual-Pitching-15468931.php
Team and Individual Pitching
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Los Angeles
|2.39
|92
|34
|42
|123
|1
|5
|Miami
|3.09
|51
|23
|30
|60
|2
|5
|Colorado
|3.10
|95
|40
|31
|102
|0
|6
|Washington
|3.61
|82
|35
|35
|93
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|3.70
|105
|51
|46
|124
|1
|3
|Milwaukee
|3.77
|79
|41
|37
|116
|2
|2
|St. Louis
|3.77
|31
|18
|9
|37
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|4.08
|90
|54
|48
|165
|1
|1
|San Diego
|4.35
|116
|60
|38
|117
|1
|4
|Chicago
|4.38
|96
|57
|42
|108
|2
|4
|New York
|4.83
|118
|66
|41
|134
|1
|3
|San Francisco
|5.12
|131
|74
|58
|112
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|5.16
|116
|72
|71
|124
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|5.28
|63
|34
|15
|58
|0
|2
|Arizona
|5.43
|107
|73
|58
|133
|0
|2
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Houser Mil
|12
|6
|5
|9
|1
|0
|0.75
|Bauer Cin
|19
|7
|4
|32
|2
|0
|0.93
|S.Gray Cin
|18
|8
|5
|28
|3
|0
|0.96
|Mills ChC
|13
|5
|5
|7
|2
|0
|1.38
|Wainwright StL
|6
|3
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1.50
|Lamet SD
|15
|11
|7
|17
|1
|0
|1.72
|Márquez Col
|19
|12
|5
|23
|2
|1
|1.89
|Fried Atl
|17
|9
|5
|15
|2
|0
|2.04
|Wheeler Phi
|13
|11
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2.08
|Woodruff Mil
|17
|13
|3
|21
|1
|1
|2.08
|Darvish ChC
|17
|13
|2
|16
|2
|1
|2.12
|deGrom NYM
|17
|9
|3
|22
|1
|0
|2.12
|Urías LAD
|15
|13
|6
|10
|1
|0
|2.40
|Freeland Col
|18
|14
|6
|11
|2
|0
|2.41
|Flaherty StL
|7
|6
|0
|6
|1
|0
|2.57
|Paddack SD
|17
|15
|1
|15
|2
|0
|2.65
|Senzatela Col
|17
|15
|5
|14
|3
|0
|2.65
|Gallen Ari
|16
|13
|7
|21
|0
|0
|2.81
|Davies SD
|15
|12
|1
|13
|2
|1
|2.87
|Corbin Was
|12
|10
|1
|16
|1
|0
|3.00
|Scherzer Was
|13
|10
|8
|22
|0
|1
|3.29
|J.Gray Col
|16
|12
|4
|7
|0
|1
|3.31
|Fedde Was
|10
|13
|6
|4
|0
|1
|3.48
|Williams Pit
|15
|12
|5
|14
|0
|3
|3.52
|Hendricks ChC
|20
|17
|2
|15
|2
|1
|3.54
|Nola Phi
|11
|8
|1
|19
|0
|1
|3.97
|Stripling LAD
|18
|14
|4
|16
|3
|0
|4.00
|Richards SD
|15
|14
|5
|16
|0
|1
|4.60
|Castillo Cin
|17
|18
|6
|26
|0
|2
|4.76
|Chatwood ChC
|15
|17
|4
|23
|2
|1
|5.40
|Matz NYM
|14
|17
|3
|13
|0
|2
|5.65
|Wacha NYM
|14
|18
|5
|18
|1
|2
|6.43
|Musgrove Pit
|14
|15
|11
|17
|0
|3
|6.75
|Bumgarner Ari
|15
|15
|6
|11
|0
|2
|7.04
|Sánchez Was
|10
|16
|4
|11
|0
|2
|7.84
