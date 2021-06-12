Skip to main content
Sports

Team and Individual Batting

AB R H HR RBI Avg
Houston 2184 342 594 76 323 .272
Toronto 2070 296 537 86 279 .259
Boston 2165 321 555 79 298 .256
Chicago 2034 309 514 64 286 .253
Los Angeles 2093 297 521 81 280 .249
Minnesota 2123 291 517 92 272 .244
Kansas City 2030 267 489 61 253 .241
Baltimore 2062 253 495 68 243 .240
New York 2074 245 487 77 224 .235
Oakland 2103 279 485 79 260 .231
Tampa Bay 2183 316 501 77 301 .230
Detroit 2071 240 471 68 234 .227
Cleveland 1949 250 440 70 238 .226
Texas 2115 247 478 68 233 .226
Seattle 2071 251 428 71 243 .207
INDIVIDUAL BATTING
AB R H HR RBI Avg
Guerrero Jr. Tor 217 46 73 19 50 .336
Gurriel Hou 213 31 71 10 46 .333
Bogaerts Bos 225 37 73 11 38 .324
Mullins Bal 239 34 76 9 19 .318
Martinez Bos 225 43 70 13 41 .311
Madrigal ChW 200 30 61 2 21 .305
Alvarez Hou 194 34 59 8 33 .304
Altuve Hou 217 43 64 12 30 .295
T.Hernández Tor 177 23 52 8 34 .294
Verdugo Bos 218 37 64 8 27 .294
Semien Tor 246 41 72 13 33 .293
Bregman Hou 216 36 63 7 33 .292
Walsh LAA 216 32 63 13 40 .292
Anderson ChW 206 35 60 6 23 .291
Judge NYY 213 35 62 15 35 .291
Benintendi KC 211 30 61 7 30 .289
Kiner-Falefa Tex 256 35 74 5 24 .289
Mercedes ChW 204 21 59 7 31 .289
Cruz Min 184 29 53 12 30 .288
Wendle TB 184 36 53 7 29 .288
Perez KC 242 30 69 16 42 .285
Moncada ChW 213 30 60 5 32 .282
Correa Hou 231 42 65 11 34 .281
Grichuk Tor 233 29 65 13 44 .279
Torres NYY 197 22 55 3 23 .279
Mancini Bal 227 34 63 12 47 .278
Urshela NYY 205 19 57 7 27 .278
Ramírez Cle 214 43 59 14 36 .276
G.Rosario Cle 185 31 51 4 18 .276
Olson Oak 209 38 57 15 41 .273
García Tex 207 29 56 16 44 .271
Crawford Sea 222 27 60 3 22 .270
Bichette Tor 250 49 67 11 35 .268
Devers Bos 231 42 62 15 48 .268
Ohtani LAA 210 42 56 17 45 .267
Candelario Det 218 27 58 4 18 .266
Schoop Det 226 24 60 10 29 .265
Arozarena TB 234 41 61 7 30 .261
Merrifield KC 241 38 63 5 36 .261
Tucker Hou 230 39 60 11 40 .261
Fletcher LAA 231 33 60 0 17 .260
Vázquez Bos 192 26 50 3 27 .260
Díaz TB 197 23 51 1 21 .259
Gurriel Jr. Tor 209 20 54 5 21 .258
Haniger Sea 248 43 64 16 40 .258
Laureano Oak 183 30 47 11 22 .257
Renfroe Bos 191 32 49 7 27 .257
Abreu ChW 211 30 54 11 48 .256
Lowrie Oak 215 28 55 5 30 .256
LeMahieu NYY 236 33 60 3 16 .254
Naylor Cle 191 22 48 5 16 .251
Canha Oak 232 49 58 11 25 .250
Donaldson Min 176 29 44 10 26 .250
Galvis Bal 196 31 49 9 23 .250
Straw Hou 204 23 51 0 21 .250
Mountcastle Bal 210 24 52 8 32 .248
France Sea 197 25 48 3 21 .244
E.Rosario Cle 210 19 51 4 34 .243
Polanco Min 211 32 51 8 27 .242
Taylor KC 187 25 45 5 22 .241
Grossman Det 221 31 53 8 31 .240
Margot TB 204 22 49 6 35 .240
D.Lowe Tex 228 28 54 8 32 .237
Santana KC 212 34 50 10 36 .236
Solak Tex 239 36 56 8 26 .234
E.Hernández Bos 189 29 44 5 14 .233
Meadows TB 223 39 52 14 48 .233
Upton LAA 187 32 43 14 29 .230
Castro Det 178 23 39 4 20 .219
Hernandez Cle 231 35 50 9 20 .216
Andrus Oak 197 15 42 0 9 .213
Chapman Oak 213 24 45 5 25 .211
Franco Bal 227 19 48 7 31 .211
Seager Sea 242 24 51 12 39 .211
Gallo Tex 198 32 41 11 28 .207
Goodrum Det 177 24 36 4 12 .203
B.Lowe TB 211 32 41 11 27 .194
Soler KC 194 21 35 6 27 .180
